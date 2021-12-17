Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcosa in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.41.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

ACA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $52.47 on Friday. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Arcosa by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

