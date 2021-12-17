Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.23

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 3513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $910.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

