Insider Buying: Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CFO Buys $41,536.12 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rohan Seth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of Cutera stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.29 million, a P/E ratio of 85.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Cutera by 171.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

