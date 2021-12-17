Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

NDSN opened at $248.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.23 and a 200-day moving average of $239.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

