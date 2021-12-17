FY2022 EPS Estimates for Professional Holding Corp. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Professional in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Professional’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

PFHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Professional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Professional currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. Professional has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. Professional had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Professional by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Professional by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Professional by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,752 shares of company stock valued at $70,685. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

