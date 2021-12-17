Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs Sells 3,150 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anne Sutherland Fuchs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00.

IT stock opened at $326.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.85. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,824,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

