Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs Sells 3,150 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Anne Sutherland Fuchs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 5th, Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00.
IT stock opened at $326.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.85. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,824,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
