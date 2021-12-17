Brady W. Dougan Sells 75,000 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HUMA opened at $8.71 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

