Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generation Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.34).

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

GBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $6.41 on Friday. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $364.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 51,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $1,320,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $792,674.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,780 shares of company stock worth $6,530,771 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generation Bio by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Generation Bio by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.