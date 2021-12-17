Truist Securiti Comments on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.83%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.