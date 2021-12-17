Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CEO Dan L. Batrack Sells 9,670 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TTEK stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.69 and its 200-day moving average is $148.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.14 and a twelve month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 36.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

