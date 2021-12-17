FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Lifted by Analyst (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $13.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.13. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $13.63 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.59.

BMO stock opened at C$136.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$94.76 and a twelve month high of C$141.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$135.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$129.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.