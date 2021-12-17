Monica M. Gaudiosi Sells 53,663 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UGI opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in UGI by 21.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after buying an additional 161,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in UGI by 26.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in UGI by 337.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 561,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 1,706.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in UGI by 105.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

