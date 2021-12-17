Nano Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $3.32 or 0.00007055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $442.96 million and $14.26 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00024471 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

