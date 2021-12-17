Visor.Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $34.18 Million (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Visor.Finance has a market capitalization of $34.18 million and $294,155.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00039434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00199582 BTC.

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

VISR is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,590,412 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VISRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.