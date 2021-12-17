Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,700 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,584 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 478.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 136,522 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $4,673,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $14,958,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 185,774.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 130,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

