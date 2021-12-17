Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.16 billion.Adobe also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.35 EPS.

Shares of ADBE opened at $566.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

