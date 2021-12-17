TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 25th

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has raised its dividend payment by 45.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 78.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

TRTX stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 325.25 and a quick ratio of 325.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

