TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 25th

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th.
TPG RE Finance Trust has raised its dividend payment by 45.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 78.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.
TRTX stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 325.25 and a quick ratio of 325.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
