UGE International (CVE:UGE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UGE International (CVE:UGE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on UGE International from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of UGE International stock opened at C$1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54. UGE International has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.60.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

