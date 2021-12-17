Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNYCF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Searchlight Resources has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Searchlight Resources Company Profile

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 7,280 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,051.6 hectares located to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt project located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

