Short Interest in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Grows By 45.6%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the November 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 597.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

GGPI stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

