First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) by 2,079.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 4.16% of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

