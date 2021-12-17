First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.87. First Busey shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 134,763 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Busey by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in First Busey by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

