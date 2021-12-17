Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Shares Down 5.4%

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 105,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 28,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Icecure Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Icecure Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Icecure Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

