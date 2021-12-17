Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 16,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.36% of Jacob Forward ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

