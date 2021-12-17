Cheetah Mobile Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,501 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 182 call options.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCM opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.34. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 10.83%.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.