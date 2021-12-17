SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.62. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SIFCO Industries worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

