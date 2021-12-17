Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Shares Up 6.2%

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) shares traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.52. 3,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 274,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AADI)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

