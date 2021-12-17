Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 7.4%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) was down 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.78 and last traded at $49.05. Approximately 585,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,393,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 76.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

