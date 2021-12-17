Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend by 19.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 219.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.84.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.