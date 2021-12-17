W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $515.57

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $515.57 and last traded at $513.83, with a volume of 5327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $507.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

