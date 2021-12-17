T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) in a report published on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $212.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.10.

TROW stock opened at $190.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.76. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,900,000. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

