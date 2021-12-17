ICE ROCK MINING Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. In the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $121,271.77 and approximately $22,389.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00053068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.71 or 0.08051400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00078498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,042.55 or 0.99838556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00051157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002715 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

