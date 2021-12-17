Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AAR Corp. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AAR in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AAR’s FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AIR opened at $35.04 on Friday. AAR has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.76.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AAR by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

