Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Primis Financial in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Primis Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $356.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

