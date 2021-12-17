VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) is Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 3.4% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 59.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 145,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 141.7% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.