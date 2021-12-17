Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTF. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $341,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Shares of PTF opened at $156.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.35. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $120.33 and a 1 year high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

