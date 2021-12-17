B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Identiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $22.43 on Friday. Identiv has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The company has a market cap of $498.10 million, a PE ratio of 560.75 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $616,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $119,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,971 shares of company stock worth $3,446,492 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

