SmartFinancial, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $443.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $27.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

