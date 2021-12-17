Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Home Bancorp makes up about 0.9% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Home Bancorp worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $351.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

