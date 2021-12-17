VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 879,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after buying an additional 335,455 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,958,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 223,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 300,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 83,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNM opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $20.98.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

