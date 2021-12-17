Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CFO Gaurav Anand Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coupang stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,567,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,316,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.