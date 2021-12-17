Retirement Capital Strategies Has $2.75 Million Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Retirement Capital Strategies cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies owned about 0.43% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 68,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 42,629 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09.

