Retirement Capital Strategies Has $637,000 Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Retirement Capital Strategies trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,996,000 after purchasing an additional 863,251 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 74.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 340,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 70,250 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 184,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $5,387,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

