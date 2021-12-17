Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Position Reduced by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

