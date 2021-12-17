Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 114,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,848,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

