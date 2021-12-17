Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,903 Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,534,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryerson by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryerson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

