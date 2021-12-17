Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 232.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $283.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.