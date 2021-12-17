Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $581,000 in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth $93,473,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 279.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at about $15,323,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 287.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Herc by 193.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HRI opened at $161.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.79. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.41 and its 200-day moving average is $143.43.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.40.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.