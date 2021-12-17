Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,919 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 40,030 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of EBAY opened at $64.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

