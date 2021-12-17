Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 527 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 539,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after purchasing an additional 148,408 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.09. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $112.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

IDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

